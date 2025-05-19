Helping Hands Homecare brings compassionate care services to historic Batley

A new branch in West Yorkshire will provide dedicated services to support the care needs of the local communities in Batley, Dewsbury and Mirfield, including visiting and live-in care.

Helping Hands Home care is delighted to announce the upcoming launch of its newest branch in the historic market town of Batley, West Yorkshire. This latest branch opening cements its commitment to providing exceptional, person-centred care to communities across the region, including Dewsbury and Mirfield, ensuring more people can live well in the homes and communities they know and love.

The new Helping Hands branch will offer dedicated care and companionship support for older people and includes adults with disabilities. The branch team are experts in a range of visiting and live-in care services, ranging from help with daily routines or administering medication, companionship, or provide full-time live-in support, tailored to each customer. Helping Hands employs almost 5000 carers across England and Wales, supporting over 11,000 customers to live well at home.

With a focus on empowering individuals to live independently at home, the Helping Hands Batley team of highly skilled and professional caregivers provide bespoke care plans to meet the unique needs of customers across the community.

“I am delighted to introduce Helping Hands to the Batley community, bringing our high-quality, person-centred home care to those who need it most” said Danielle Bolchover, Branch Care Manager for Batley. “Our dedicated team is passionate about providing compassionate support that empowers individuals to live independently in their own homes, with care tailored to their unique needs. We look forward to making a positive difference in the lives of our customers and their families.”

Batley is a historic market town in West Yorkshire, known for its strong sense of community and industrial heritage. Once a thriving hub of the textile industry during the 19th century, the town played a key role in the production of blankets and carpets, contributing to the region’s reputation for high-quality manufacturing. Today, Batley is a blend of tradition and modern development, with a range of independent businesses, local amenities, and green spaces that make it a welcoming place for residents of all ages.

The Batley branch officially opens on 30th April and is accepting new customers. To learn more about the services available or to enquire about joining the team, please contact Helping Hands Batley on 01423 594 775 or visit www.helpinghands.co.uk/our-locations/batley/