Tiffany, who grew up in Leeds, started the SXEFit brand in 2005 before launching her ladies-only studio on Alfred Street in Heckmondwike in 2013.

Unlike any other gym, SXEFit prides itself on giving women the belief, confidence, and education to lose weight, stay fit and above all, have fun.

After many hardships with the business Tiffany is ‘honoured’ that SXEFit has been nominated as the Best in The West Health and Fitness Club by the Englands Business Awards.

Tiffany Clark at her studio in Heckmondwike.

Tiffany, who has over 20 years of experience, said: "It was a nice surprise and definitely a timely letter to come home to, with the studio being open for 10 years next year.

"My mission has always been about making a difference and you feel like you're making a difference when you receive a letter like this.

"My results with my clients make it all worthwhile.

"My aim is not just to help people lose weight but to give them skills and talent. They will come aways with aerial silks, aerial hoops, pole, education in Nutrition, education in exercise.

"I also teach women to love themselves because I have had to love myself.

"It doesn't matter your abilities, I can teach anyone because I taught myself everything I know.

"Everything I do is to make people feel like they are having a good time and trying to get them to forget the bad.

"The success is in the clients and making them happy of course but it is nice to be recognised for the hard work.

"It's such a blessing to be nominated and I am very excited for the outcome, it's a credit to my business and the people that come.”

The Englands Business Awards were set up to recognise some of the best business across the UK.

Tiffany expects to find out early in September whether she has been shortlisted for the finals.

Voting for the award is now open. To cast a vote, email [email protected]