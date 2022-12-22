With temperatures dropping below freezing, and pressures on health services already high, medical experts in Kirklees have told people it is “even more important to look after yourself.”

Colder weather can make some health problems worse and even lead to serious complications, especially if someone has a long-term health condition, like asthma or heart disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Khalid Naeem, a Batley GP and chair of Kirklees Clinical and Professional Forum, said: “This time of year is always busy for the NHS. It’s even more important to look after yourself, your loved ones and choose the right health to make sure you get the best treatment as quickly as possible.

Dr Khalid Naeem, a Batley GP and chair of Kirklees Clinical and Professional Forum

“Pharmacies can offer advice and treatment for minor illnesses like coughs, colds, tummy trouble to help you treat yourself at home.

“But if you have an urgent medical condition, and it’s not an emergency, you should visit the 111.nhs.uk website. It can connect you with a nurse, GP or emergency dentist if needed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support and advice is available from:

The 111.nhs.uk website – you can check your symptoms or get help for an urgent medical problem if you are not sure what to do. NHS 111 can connect you with a nurse, GP, emergency dentist or other health professional if you need one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call 999 or visit A&E when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk.

The www.togetherwe-can.com website - for information on keeping well, mental health services and advice about keeping warm and the cost of living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pharmacies - pharmacists can give treatment advice for a range of minor illnesses and can tell you if you need to see a doctor.

Your GP - appointments are available until 8pm on weekdays, 9am-5pm on Saturdays. Save time by making an appointment or ordering medicines on the NHS app or visit your GP website for online advice and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support can also be received from the 24-hour mental health helpline by calling 0800 183 0558. Children and young people can use the Night OWLS service by calling 0300 2003900, between 8pm-8am.

Call 999 or visit A&E when someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk. This includes situations such as severe bleeding, head injury or if you think it could be a heart attack or stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents should also be aware of the symptoms of Group A Streptococcus, or ‘GAS’, in children as it is circulating across the country. For more information, visit the NHS website.

Top tips from the NHS in Kirklees for staying well:

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Double check you have enough medication to last through the holidays and to order repeat prescriptions ahead of the four bank holidays.

2. Keep a supply of painkillers, cough medicine, and plasters in your medicine cabinet, so you can deal with minor illness and ailment at home. If you’re asthmatic, take your medication as prescribed and carry your inhaler wherever you go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. If you’re eligible, boost your immunity with a free flu jab and COVID-19 booster. There’s more information about the flu vaccine and how to book on the NHS website. You can also book your COVID-19 booster online.

4. Keep yourself and at least one room of your home warm. Eat well by having regular hot drinks and at least one hot meal a day. Use a hot water bottle or an electric blanket in bed (not both).

Advertisement Hide Ad