Health chief thanks Mid Yorkshire Hospital NHS staff after prestigious 'Excellence in Education' nomination

Staff have been praised after Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust was shortlisted at an awards ceremony.

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT- 1 min read

The ‘Awards for Excellence’ by the British Transplantation Society and NHS Blood and Transplant Organ Donation joint congress celebrated excellence in all areas of donation and transplantation across the country from both inside and outside of NHS Blood and Transplant.

The Mid Yorkshire Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract hospitals, was put forward for the category of ‘Excellence in Education’ for its innovative delivering of education around end-of-life care from the Intensive Care Unit, Organ Donation Link Nurses, Advanced Critical Care Practitioners and Clinical Lead for Organ Donation.

Healthcare colleagues were recognised for support offered during the Covid pandemic to nurses who were new to the Intensive Care Unit or had become de-skilled by routine or by being unable to be present due to restrictions.

Staff at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust were shortlisted at the ‘Awards for Excellence’ for the innovative delivering of education around end-of-life care.
Despite not winning, Len Richards, Chief Executive of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, thanked staff saying: “I’m thrilled that the Intensive Care Unit, Organ Donation Link Nurses, Advanced Critical Care Practitioners and Clinical Lead for Organ Donation were nominated for this prestigious award.“We consider the nomination a huge achievement as it honours the dedication shown by all to provide respectful and compassionate care, especially around such a difficult area of healthcare."We have some extremely dedicated members of staff that go above and beyond and are credit to the Trust, and this nomination is a shining example of those who do this.

“Thank you for your hard work.”

