In honour of the landmark anniversary, Ms Leadbeater sent a special ‘thank you’ to local NHS staff and, at a Parliamentary event hosted by campaign group 38 Degrees, she also added her name to a giant birthday card, wishing a happy birthday to the cherished institution.

In a message to the NHS on the card, the MP wrote: “To our amazing NHS: we need you and we love you. Happy birthday.” She was joined by more than 100,000 people from across the UK adding their names to a virtual birthday card, who shared their appreciation for our NHS.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater said: “The National Health Service has played a vital role at the heart of our communities for 75 years and is as important today as it was when it was founded.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has joined over 100,000 people in wishing the NHS a happy 75th birthday.

“We all owe a huge debt to the health service staff here in Batley and Spen for their dedication and hard work. They have always been there for me and my family and despite the enormous pressures they are under they continue to serve the community with professionalism and humanity.”

She added: “The NHS needs reform and investment to ensure it is fit for purpose in 2023 just as it was in 1948 and we must recognise that looking after the nation’s health and wellbeing needs a new focus on prevention and early intervention.

“But today it’s time to celebrate the NHS and say a very happy birthday – and thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Gellard, Strategic Director at 38 Degrees, said: “Our NHS has been looking after the people of West Yorkshire - and the whole country - for an incredible 75 years.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater

“NHS staff brought many of us into this world, and they’ve been there for key moments in all our lives - fixing our broken bones, carrying out vital surgery, or giving critical care to those we love.

“At 38 Degrees, we act as a voice for the millions of Brits who love our NHS and want to protect it, so this special birthday was the perfect moment for us to send our heartfelt appreciation to the institution and the dedicated staff who make it what it is.

“But this isn’t just a celebration, it’s also a promise: those of us who love our NHS and appreciate its amazing staff will keep fighting to protect and preserve this vital public service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad