Grandma-of-10 dies as 'devastated' family say signs of lung tumour 'not passed on'

A grandmother-of-10 died from lung cancer after her family claim a ‘catastrophic failure’ meant information was not passed on, leading to a four year delay in her diagnosis.

Her private healthcare provider has been accused of failing to pass on information about a tumour on her lung in 2019.

Margaret Jones was eventually diagnosed nearly four years later but by then her cancer was terminal.

Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious forms of cancer, with more than 43,000 people diagnosed in the UK every year.

Margaret Jones’ had a CT scan in February 2019, which showed a cause for concern in her right lung.

But her family have accused private healthcare provider of failing to pass on information when the tumour was detected, leading her to receive her diagnosis almost four years later when her cancer was terminal.

Margaret, of Fareham, was referred to GenesisCare, an oncology treatment provider, by Spire Hospital Portsmouth, after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She paid privately for her care and ahead of the course of radiotherapy she was due to undergo for her breast cancer, had a preparatory CT scan which picked up an area of concern in her upper right lung.

Lawyers for the family say that due to failings in GenesisCare’s internal processes, this information was never passed on. The mother-of-three was eventually diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in December 2023, but by then it had spread to her brain and bones.

She experienced significant suffering and loss of mobility as her condition deteriorated. The grandmother died in August this year, aged 76, leaving behind two daughters, a son and 10 grandchildren.

Lawyers representing the family claim that had the cancer been identified in 2019, medical evidence supports that it would most likely have been treatable.

Margaret’s daughter Karen said: “We are so angry, devastated, absolutely lost without our mum. She was the centre of our world, and to lose her in such a preventable way, and to know her cancer was treatable, has destroyed our whole world. This need not have happened.”

Karen continued: “Mum put her absolute faith in the medical profession, she would never have doubted what the professionals told her. But what has happened here is a catastrophic failure, and was utterly devastating for her to find out about.”

Her other daughter, Sarah, said: “Mum didn’t want this to happen to anyone else, so we as a family are speaking out in the hope we can stop this happening again, to save even one more family being torn apart as we have been.

“Our family will never recover from what has happened to us. Our mum was absolutely everything to us, she was amazing, and her grandchildren cannot understand that they will never see her again. When the doorbell rings, my youngest child asks ‘Is that nanny?’ It’s completely devastating.”

GenesisCare have referred themselves to the CQC over the case and are carrying out an internal investigation.

Nicole Jackson, associate and clinical negligence specialist at Slater and Gordon, who are representing the family, said: “This is an absolutely shocking failure of process which has had the most tragic consequences. Margaret’s family are struggling to comprehend what went wrong, and have to live with the knowledge that had the tumour been acted upon, their mother would most probably still be here with them today.”

Jackson adds: “There are many questions to answer here, and we will support them in finding the truth. It is vital that we establish how these failings were allowed to occur and what lessons must be learned, to support the family in ensuring this never happens again.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for GenesisCare said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Margaret Jones. The circumstances surrounding the passing of Margaret remain under investigation to identify any failings and ensure lessons are learned where required.”

Adding: “Unfortunately, we are not able to provide any further comment at this time as legal proceedings have been intimated and the matter is in the hands of lawyers.”

What is lung cancer?

Lung cancer is one of the most common and serious cancers in the UK, with 43,000 people diagnosed every year. It usually affects people over the age of 40, with smoking the most common cause accounting for more than 70 out of 100 cases.

In the early stages it often has no signs or symptoms, but as it progresses patients can experience a persistent cough, coughing up blood, persistent breathlessness, unexplained tiredness and weight loss or an ache or pain when breathing or coughing.

The prognosis for lung cancer can vary, the NHS state that about two in five people with the condition live for at least one year after they're diagnosed, with about one in 10 people living at least 10 years.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of lung cancer at NHS.UK.