FLY Mama support Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice Families through trauma and baby loss

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice is renowned for its commitment to providing compassionate care to children with life-shortening conditions and their families. Following the success of last year's trial which was funded by Innovate UK’s Fast Start Grant, the charity was quick to extend the program.

Mothers trialling FLY Mama’s Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Bundle last year were asked how receiving the support made them feel and said: “It’s helped me feel a sense and place of belonging and acknowledgement that I am still a mother and that I am not alone”.

“Physically and mentally stronger. A sense of solidarity, validation and connection with people who have been through similar things”.

Sara, Kelly and Michelle

The new partnership program was launched in February 2024 and will provide a year’s support for 50 mothers and families identified by the Yorkshire based charity. Including much-needed trauma-informed support following a stillbirth and neonatal death, termination for medical reasons, throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journey with a child that has a life-limiting diagnosis and support during a rainbow baby (pregnancy and birth of a baby born after loss).

Sara Balmforth – Perinatal and Bereavement Midwife at Forget Me Not Children's Hospice says “I feel privileged to have been able to trial the fly mama support bundles. From supporting bereaved families for over 20 years, I believe there is a gap in support for families and FLY Mama helps to fill that gap.

FLY Mama’s support is easy to navigate and offers tools for families that can be used for years. I hope that the bundles become a standard offer for all facing loss or a rainbow pregnancy.”

FLY Mama was launched in 2020 by two mothers, Kelly Thistlethwaite (Somatic Therapist and Matrescence Coach, who specialises in emotional regulation and trauma healing for Mothers) and Michelle Norton-Hughes (Trauma-Informed Chartered Physiotherapist specialising in Women’s Pelvic and Hormonal health).

FLY Mama co-founder Kelly says “Following my own experience of birth trauma, baby loss and rainbow pregnancy, I know how much of a gap there is with the support provided for women and their families.

There needs to be guidance that is sensitive and understanding. Support to press play on at any time of day or night when it’s needed most. A friendly face to help you to breathe and feel safe when you feel anxious. And someone to remind you that you were not alone when you feel lost and isolated. I am proud of what we have created and honoured to work with such an amazing charity in providing this much needed support to women and their families”.

Co-founder Michelle adds: “It was really our own experiences, and listening to the mothers within our community share their stories that has inspired us. We have used our professional knowledge and network to create accessible, trusted and evidence-based content, addressing the holistic needs of all mothers.”

Mothers identified by the charity will be asked to complete clinically validated outcomes and a unique survey designed to measure four areas of their physical and emotional wellbeing that the programs are designed to support including:

Physical support and recovery

Sleep quality

Triggers and Social Capacity

Self Esteem and Body confidence

Some early feedback from a Rainbow Baby Bundle user states:

“Thank you for acknowledging that pregnancy after loss can be a mixture of feelings like fear, anxiety and hope. No one has ever said that to me before and I feel less alone”

FLY Mama’s co-founders Michelle and Kelly recently visited Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice in Yorkshire and expressed their enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying:

"We are honoured to come together with Forget Me Not Children's Hospice. This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing gentle and comprehensive support for women, fostering resilience, and building a community where no mother feels alone."