January is a popular time of year for many people to get into fitness, whether that be for losing weight, to tone up, or to improve their mental health.

North Kirklees has a wealth of gyms that are ideal for turning your fitness dreams into a reality.

Using Google reviews, we have compiled a list of gyms from across the area that have achieved a rating of at least four out of five stars, based on a minimum of 100 reviews.

Click through the list to see where your new gym could be and kick off the year to a good start.

Some of the best gyms around Dewsbury, Batley and Birstall, according to Google reviews.

JD Gyms Batley: 260 Bradford Rd, Batley WF17 6HU. 4.3 stars/484 Google reviews.

KAL - Spen Valley Leisure Centre: Bradford Rd, Liversedge WF15 6LW. 4.1 stars/402 Google reviews.