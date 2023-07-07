The robot, which arrived at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust in early June, was used to perform a laparoscopy to remove a section of the patients’ colon as a treatment for bowel cancer – a procedure which takes around three to four hours.

The hospital’s Da Vinci X robot is a state-of-the-art surgical system that uses advanced technology to provide enhanced precision and accuracy, which reduces the risk of complications and infections.

It also takes a minimally invasive approach which results in smaller incisions and quicker recovery times for patients, allowing hospital staff to get through complex treatments more efficiently.

The Dewsbury and District hospital surgical team performing the procedure.

Steven Everson, the first patient to be treated by the new robot, said: “Robotic surgery makes the procedure more precise and accurate, so I’m all for any new technologies which can assist the medical team.

“I definitely feel like I’m in good hands with the team here at Dewsbury – bring it on.”

The Da Vinci X will be the second and newest edition to the Trust’s suite of technological equipment, where robotic-assisted surgery has already proven successful at Pinderfields Hospital, performing procedures in Urology and Gynaecology.

Hannah Welbourn, Colorectal Consultant leading on the procedure, said: “Robotic surgery has already shown huge improvements in patient care and recovery times.

Dr Steven Everson, first patient to be treated by the robot and Miss Hannah Welbourn, Colorectal Consultant.

“We have performed similar surgeries using the da Vinci X robot at Pinderfields Hospital, but it’s great to be able to offer more patients across the Kirklees area access to this pioneering technology.”

Keely Robson, Director of Operations for Surgery, Cancer and Access Booking and Choice at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “This surgery marks a significant milestone for Dewsbury Hospital.

"The robot allowed us to perform the procedure with greater precision and control, resulting in a better outcome for the patient.

