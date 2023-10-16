Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, two free First Aid Awareness of CPR and AED training sessions at the Salfia Community Centre, was held last month to equip the trainees with essential life-saving skills for emergency situations, while waiting for professional help to arrive.

The training sessions covered fundamental first aid techniques, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Basharat Rafiq, Area Operations Manager (Kirklees) for West Yorkshire Ambulance Service, and a volunteer member of Dewsbury West Community Group, has encouraged all residents to attend such training.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire Ambulance Service with the support of 20:20 Foundation and Islam Dewsbury, organised two free first Aid Awareness of CPR and AED training sessions at the Salfia Community Centre.

He said: “We want to empower all the community, especially people of South Asian heritage, with the knowledge and skills they need to make a difference during emergencies.

"By offering these free training sessions, we hope to create a network of confident first responders within North Kirklees who can step up and provide immediate assistance when every second counts.”

Coun Shabir Pandor, who was one of the attendees, said: “Everyone should be doing this type of first aid training course. I personally have experienced some bereavements and these skills have enabled me to do more to promote the good work done by Bash and his team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Aafaq Butt has ear-marked a session for his constituents in Heckmondwike. He said: “Prevention is critical. Early intervention and the support we, the public, can have in enabling our community and loved ones have the vital seconds for any unforeseen assistance will enable us to be a safer first responder and be able to make a difference to peoples lives and West Yorkshire Ambulance Service.”

A spokesperson from the organisers added: “The sessions have been a hands-on approach, ensuring that participants gain practical experience and feel well-prepared to handle real-life emergency situations.

"Participants were given a certification from the West Yorkshire Ambulance Service in First Aid Awareness in CPR and AED. The cost for the certificate was kindly supported by 20:20 Foundation Trust. The refreshments for the training have been supported by the Salfia Centre at Islam Dewsbury.”