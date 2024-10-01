Families launch petition over privatisation plans of Heckmondwike care home
Earlier this year, Claremont House in Heckmondwike was under threat of closure as a result of the council’s financial predicament.
This saw a campaign group form who fought to save the homes of their loved ones.
The council made a u-turn on the plans, with the care homes continuing to operate and run by the local authority.
However, this arrangement wasn’t expected to continue indefinitely, as cabinet agreed to explore possible transfer of ownership of the two homes to independent sector care providers.
Now, this new plan is building traction, prompting the campaign group to reform, as the council says some operators have expressed an interest in the homes.
Campaigner Sara Blagborough raised fears that privatisation could result in lower standards of care for residents, increased fees, eviction of residents leading to their deterioration, and in the worst case, death.
“Our loved ones deserve the right to the best quality of life,” she said..
"These are people who lived full lives and contributed to their communities. They deserve to be seen as people and not numbers on a page.”
If the petition reaches 3,000 signatures, it will trigger a council debate.
This latest development had already been brought to the attention of Kirklees Council when some group members spoke at the recent meeting.
One, Helen Plaskitt, urged members to collaborate with campaigners to find a different solution.
