Community Links Engagement and Recovery Service (CLEAR) joined other mental health services in The Working Together Better Partnership to celebrate World Mental Health Day with the family procession.

The spectacular event which was held at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury included an eye-catching puppet and lantern parade, featuring creations made by the local community.

Attendees also enjoyed a vegetarian curry and rice cooked on an outdoor fire pit, glitter face painting and a local Dhol drummer.

Families and community groups joined in the lantern parade on Monday, October 10 to mark World Mental Health Day

Hannah Cochrane, senior support worker at CLEAR, said: “It was an amazing event to organise; so many families enjoyed the interactive lantern puppets by Handmade Parade and the delicious food.

“The event provided the community with the opportunity to meet faces from the local services, including The Working Together Partnership in Kirklees and to learn about the support available locally for mental health needs.

“We apologise that the adventure playground was not open to due unforeseen circumstances, but despite this the parade was another great success for families and we look forward to welcoming everybody back next year!”

Community Links - which is part of the Inspire North Charity group - is an award winning non-profit provider of mental health and wellbeing services in Yorkshire and the Humber, providing a range of social, leisure and skills-based activities which aim to develop confidence, motivation and self-reliance.

The parade included creations made by the local community.