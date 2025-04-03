Families and midwives reunite as Bronte Birth Centre celebrates first birthday since reopening

To mark the occasion, the centre today welcomed back families who have birthed there for cake and a special reunion with staff.

Bronte Birth Centre provides parents with low-risk pregnancies a calm, relaxing space to birth their babies, supported by a core team of midwives who offer high- quality, personalised care.

As the centre marks this milestone, expectant families are invited to visit and learn more about their birthing options at an Antenatal Fayre on Saturday, April 26, from

10.30am to 12.30pm at the Antenatal Clinic, Bronte Tower, Dewsbury and District Hospital.

Hosted in partnership with Happy Moments and the Maternity and Neonatal Voices Partnership, the event offers the chance to meet the maternity team, explore postnatal care, and connect with local pregnancy and baby support services in a relaxed and welcoming space. No booking is required, and families are encouraged to drop in and take part in activities, including a craft corner for little ones.

Kerry Reede Field, Director of Midwifery, Children’s Nursing and Women’s Health at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone for Bronte Birth Centre.

"Over the past year, the team has provided outstanding care, ensuring families have a safe, supportive, and homely environment to welcome their babies into the world.

"As the only Trust in the region to offer all four birthing options, we are committed to ensuring choice and personalised maternity care. In addition to Bronte Birth Centre, families can choose to give birth in our traditional labour ward, at home, or in our alongside birth centre at Pinderfields.

"The positive feedback from parents highlights the invaluable role the right birthing environment plays in

providing a tailored and supportive experience for expectant families.”

For more information about Bronte Birth Centre and maternity services at Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, visit: www.midyorks.nhs.uk/maternity.

To arrange a tour of Bronte Birth Centre, call 01924 319152.

1 . Reunion Beth Wright, who welcomed baby Florence at Bronte Birth Centre in June, attended today’s celebration event for a special reunion with her midwife, Paula Roebuck. Reflecting on her experience, Beth said: It’s lovely to be back and see Paula again. "I’ve had two other children, and Paula is just the most amazing midwife. As soon as I walked into the birth centre, I felt a sense of calm. It was such a beautiful place to give birth. Having a baby is such an intimate experience, and you don’t usually get the chance to see your midwife again, so this is really emotional for me.” Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Bronte Birth Centre Faatimah Suleman, with five-month-old Habibah, chose Brontë as it looked so nice and so close to home. She said: "It was a really nice experience and the midwives were all so nice." Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Positive experience Saffron Harrison and Tom Vlasov with baby Ottilie, six-months-old. Saffron said “I had my first daughter here an it’s local so it’s ideal for us. Ottilie was born with shoulder dystocia, but the midwives were so calm so we felt really calm and had a very positive experience." Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . Midwives and staff Staff at the Bronte Birth Centre joined parents in their celebrations. Photo: s Photo Sales