The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has received its accreditation from the Royal College of Physicians’ Joint Advisory Group on GI Endoscopy (JAG) for another year.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The JAG accreditation provides independent and impartial recognition that a gastrointestinal endoscopy service demonstrates the highest standards of best practice in endoscopy.

The Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, was awarded to its “high-quality services” at all three of its hospital sites after a significant and in-depth annual review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 12 months a multi-disciplinary team across the whole of the endoscopy service and the division of surgery hve ensured that all the standards of the accreditation continued to be met and the evidence for the review submitted ahead of time.

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust has received its accreditation from the Royal College of Physicians’ Joint Advisory Group on GI Endoscopy.

Brent Kilmurray, Chief Executive at the Trust said: “I’d like to thank all the teams who were involved in helping us to retain this accreditation for another year.

"It’s fantastic news for the service and our patients, who can be assured that they are receiving a high level of care.

"I know the team is continuing to look at how the service can be improved further still across the Trust to provide an even better service for our patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This renewed accreditation comes just over a year after the Trust became the West Yorkshire Regional Training Centre (RTC) for Endoscopy.

Part of the Yorkshire Endoscopy Training Academy, the centre was implemented to improve the access to endoscopy training for gastroenterologists, surgeons and clinical endoscopists throughout East, West and South Yorkshire.