Public Access Trauma (PAcT) first aid kits have been placed in 12 key locations around Dewsbury, Batley and Cleckheaton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The emergency kits are now available in easily accessible locations across North Kirklees - including at Dewsbury Bus Station, Batley Tesco and Cleckheaton’s Wetherspoon - to provide vital life-saving equipment.

They are designed to be used by anyone even if they have not received formal training and will be able to support first aid efforts until emergency services arrive. Created by experts, the St John Ambulance kits contain wound dressings, tourniquets, and clear instructions about how to use the equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All locations will display a specially designed sticker in a prominent place to ensure the public can find the kits when needed.

Public Access Trauma (PAcT) first aid kits have been placed in 12 key locations around North Kirklees, including at Dewsbury Bus Station.

Funding for the kits was secured by West Yorkshire Police, in conjunction with Counter Terrorism Policing North East, via a successful bid to the Mayor of West Yorkshire’s Safer Communities Fund. This was part of ongoing work delivered by the regional Protect and Prepare Group, to protect and assist the public in case of a major incident.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “In emergency situations, having access to the right first aid equipment can make all the difference. Many local businesses have signed up, showing the strength of our community spirit here in Kirklees.

“While I hope they’re never needed, I’d encourage residents to look out for these kits as they may just save lives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bid was made on behalf of all five policing districts within West Yorkshire, and successfully secured enough funding to purchase approximately 100 kits, which will be distributed across the county.

The emergency kits are designed to be used by anyone even if they have not received formal training and will be able to support first aid efforts until emergency services arrive.

Kirklees district was chosen as the pilot location for the kits due to their ongoing work with the Safe Zones scheme, which was launched in 2022. The project saw partners including West Yorkshire Police, Kirklees Council and Barnardo’s collaborate to create more than 230 safe spaces across Kirklees for those at risk, including women and children.

Coun Mussarat Pervaiz, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “I am delighted we are working together with our police partners on this pilot scheme to provide protection and assistance to our communities and residents across Kirklees in case of a major incident.

“I hope these Public Access Trauma kits are never required but if they are, we’re prepared for an immediate response and I’m proud that the council is supporting this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the locations chosen for the first aid kits are also part of this safeguarding initiative and the businesses which have signed up to receive a kit will also be receiving free first aid training from Huddersfield-based company, Purple Dog Ltd.

Superintendent Helen Brear, of Kirklees District Police, added: “This is an excellent initiative which is perfectly suited to the Safe Zones scheme and will help us offer a potentially life saving service from these locations.

“Safe Zones were created to provide places of refuge and shelter for women, children and all vulnerable people in need and feedback from partners has informed us they are really welcome additions to our town centres.

“There are now more than 230 Safe Zones in operation and we are striving to continue to extend and develop the scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad