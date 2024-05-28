Dr's Casebook: Memory issues in early menopause are normal
Dr Keith Souter writes: Researchers from Rochester University in New York studied the memory function and cognitive functioning of women as they approached and went through the menopause.
They found that the first year of the menopause was the time when women were most aware of this, but after that the problem became less apparent and then disappeared.
They maintain that the process of learning, retaining and applying new information is associated with parts of the brain that are rich in oestrogen receptors.
It is not the absolute levels of oestrogen that matter, but the fact that the level drops as one enters the menopause. As the body accustoms itself to this drop the brain starts to pick up again and the memory and the concentration improve.
Knowing that these slight memory problems are not abnormal, but are part of a process that the body and the brain will accustom itself to can take the pressure off folk.
It makes sense to also take the pressure off yourself as much as you can during that first year of the menopause.
For example, avoid multi-tasking, which many women take a pride in, and focus on one thing at a time.
There is nothing wrong in doing this and it may help. Also, make lists and don’t feel that you have to commit everything to memory. Lists are sensible.
Don’t feel that you have to be a powerhouse and charge about all day. Cut yourself some slack and choose the time of day when you feel most alert to do your most challenging work.
Make sure that you get plenty of exercise and eat well, which means avoiding junk food. Restricting alcohol may also help. Indeed, if you are also troubled with hot flushes as you enter the menopause, reducing alcohol can make a difference.