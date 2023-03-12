Dr's Casebook: A nightly crossword may stave off memory loss

Study finds crossword puzzles may improve memory better than other brain games. Photo: AdobeStock

Dr Keith Souter writes: As you get older the whole issue of memory and cognitive functioning becomes very important. As my grandfather used to say, the body and the mind are like wrought iron gates, use them and keep them oiled, because if you let them rust they’ll stick and they won’t open.

Not all memory problems lead to dementia. Indeed, there is an important condition called mild cognitive impairment or MCI, which is characterised by difficulties in cognitive function, but which is not bad enough to be diagnosed as dementia. MCI refers to difficulties with one or more of the cognitive or thinking functions of the brain, such as remembering names, concentrating, learning new things, and making daily decisions. Only about ten per cent of people with mild cognitive impairment will go on to develop dementia.

Middle aged and elderly people are targeted to buy various brain training video games which promise to keep the mind active and stay sharp. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine actually suggests that the daily crossword puzzle seems to be better than the brain video games.

In this study about 110 people aged 55 upwards who had MCI were randomly allocated to either do online crossword puzzles or brain-training games involving memory tests, matching tasks, spatial recognition challenges, and processing speed tasks. All were asked to spend half an hour on their tasks four times a week for three months. They then had a series of booster sessions over the 78-week study period.