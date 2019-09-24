Dining group providing meals for elderly people in plea for more members

A dining programme which offers nutritious meals and social activities for older people is seeking new members.

The Batley Come Dine with Me group meets every week at the Batley Old People’s Centre in Kirklees.

The group, which was set up earlier this year thanks to funds from the Asda Foundation, provides a range of opportunities for local people to eat meals in company.

The social dining element of the programme offers a range of activities; on the first and third Wednesday of the month, members enjoy a ‘midweek meet and greet’, a packed lunch followed by activities such as indoor curling and knitting.

The second Wednesday is Speakers Corner, where members socialise over a packed lunch, followed by a talk from a speaker and Q&A session.

The programme in Batley is just one of several projects that have benefitted from receiving a total of over £1m from the Asda Foundation since 2016, which has enabled Royal Voluntary to tackle loneliness and isolation among older people by growing grassroots, volunteer led activities and services.

Fazila Aswat, Kirklees community service manager for Connecting Communities Legacy said: “Batley Come Dine with Me has been a great success so far, and we’re delighted to have been able to support so many people in Batley and Spen.

“We’d love to be able to welcome even more members, so if you’d like the chance to get out of the house, meet some new people and experience new things, we’d love to hear from you.

“We are immensely grateful to Asda Foundation for their ongoing support.”

Contact Fazila Aswat on 01924 446 100 or email fazila.aswat@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk if you are interested in joining the group.