Dewsbury urged to unite for World Cancer Day

Together with its partners and supporters, Cancer Research UK's vision is to bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.

World Cancer Day is an international initiative, uniting people across the globe to take action against the disease. Not only does the day show support for everyone affected by the disease, but it is also Cancer Research’s 20th birthday.

As part of raising awareness, Cancer Research UK is calling on the public to donate or wear one of the charity’s unity bands with pride.

Wearing a unity band is a way of showing solidarity with those affected. They are available in three different colours: pink, navy and blue. The band can be worn in memory of a loved one, to celebrate people who have overcome cancer or in support of those going through treatment.

Nicki Embleton, spokesperson for Yorkshire Cancer Research, said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, so we will never stop striving to create better treatments for tomorrow.

“That’s why, as we mark our anniversary this World Cancer Day, we hope people across Dewsbury will wear a unity band with pride, knowing they are helping to save and improve lives for generations to come.

“We've come so far. And we will go much further. Together we will beat cancer.”

Unity bands will be available to purchase from the Cancer Research UK shop, located on Longcauseway, as well as online at cruk.org/worldcancerday. A donation of £2 is suggested.