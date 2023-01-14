Qualified, newly qualified and third year adult student nurses will be meeting the Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust’s community nursing team on Wednesday, January 18.

As seen on the BBC’s ‘Bradford on Duty’ last year, the community nursing team handles a huge variety of challenges every day, providing award-winning care for the district’s diverse communities across Bradford, Airedale, Wharfedale and Craven.

Hannah Poulter, who has been a staff nurse at the Care Trust for two years, said:

Hannah Poulter, community nurse, greets a service user at his door.

“What I love about being a community nurse in Bradford is the variety of things we see every day. I love meeting people, helping them and seeing a change to their life.

“Our team leader is super supportive. The team all work together, care for one another and without doubt provide excellent patient care. I'm proud to be a part of it.”

The team is now recruiting more community nurses and the event - which is being held at Bingley Canalside, BD16 4RP, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm - provides a chance for those interested in becoming a community nurse to hear directly from potential future colleagues.

Mark Lyles, service manager for Adult Physical Health at the Care Trust, said:

“Bradford is a district unlike anywhere else. The city is the youngest in the UK and is known for being dynamic, energetic and enterprising.

“In contrast, the rural villages across Craven and Wharfedale, known as the gateway to the Yorkshire Dales, mean you’re never far from beautiful countryside.

“No two days are the same in this role, and we’re really proud to provide everyone, no matter what their background, with the best quality care, where and when they need it.

“To any nurse looking for a new start, in a varied and hugely rewarding role, now is the time to join our team. We’d love to meet you!”

Light refreshments will be provided on the day, with attendees offered the chance to meet staff from across the service, from nurses to senior managers, and to get answers to any questions they may have about Bradford or the role.

Those who are keen to apply for a post in the team can also download and submit an application form at www.bdct.nhs.uk/staff-nurse-recruitment/ ahead of the event and if successful will be interviewed on the day.