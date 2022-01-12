Dewsbury Nurse left in a coma after catching Covid from patient calls on Government party-goers to be 'sacked'

Pictured is Becky when she was able to leave Pinderfields Hospital after a seven-week ordeal after catching Covid from a patient. She was seriously ill in hospital at the time the alleged parties took place in the Downing Street garden.

Becky Usher, 39, suffered from sepsis and multiple organ failure after being struck down with Covid while working at Dewsbury and District Hospital in April 2020.

Becky was admitted into intensive care at Pinderfields Hospital and then placed into a medically-induced coma for 29 days.

During her seven-week ordeal, Becky was prevented from seeing any of her relatives in hospital due to Covid regulations.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was as she recovered from the virus, the Prime Minister is said to have attended a party with staff in the garden of No 10.

At the time a ban on outdoor gatherings was in place.

Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to “make the most of the lovely weather” in the garden.

Multiple reports have suggested the Prime Minister attended the event with his wife, however, Mr Johnson refused to say whether he was at the event, when questioned by reporters on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he would not comment on the parties saga while investigations into the parties are ongoing.

Becky, who still battles with the ongoing effects of the disease now, said: “It’s disgusting and appalling that they were having parties while I was in the ward.

“Nobody should be having parties while people were dying. It’s not appropriate.

“I got sepsis, multiple organ failure, and pneumonia. My mum couldn’t see me for seven weeks, and I had no visitors. I had to do video calls from the ICU.

Becky, from Heckmondwike, is now calling for anyone who attended the No.10 party to be "sacked".

The mum-of-one said: “Nurses were covered in plastic in ICU, working for 12 hours. They couldn’t have a glass of water until their break, when they could de-gown.

"Imagine not even being able to have a glass of water.

“Then for them to have a party where they were drinking expensive champagne – everybody who was there needs to be sacked.”

“There is now no funding to get me back to work. My care after being in the ICU has been appalling.”

The leaked email, which came to light on Monday, said: “Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period we thought it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No 10 garden this evening.

“Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!”

Downing Street officials have refused to be drawn on details of the allegations because they are being examined by senior official Sue Gray as part of her investigation into claims of lockdown-busting parties in Whitehall and Downing Street.

Mr Ellis told MPs: “It will establish the facts and if wrongdoing is established there will be requisite disciplinary action taken.

“As with all internal investigations, if evidence emerges of what was potentially a criminal offence, the matter would be referred to the Metropolitan Police and the Cabinet Office investigation would be paused.”

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman confirmed Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, “continues in his role” after ITV news revealed he invited employees to the gathering during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.

Scotland Yard has said it is in contact with the Cabinet Office about the May 20 2020 allegations.