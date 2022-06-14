Dewsbury mental health group launches suicide support sessions

TakeTen was launched on May 16, 2018 and was founded by Stevie Morley (centre).

TakeTen, a Dewsbury based mental health support group, is inviting people who have been affected by suicide to attend the new sessions, with the hope of brining people together who have lost a loved one.

As well as the postvention support group, TakeTen is also launching its suicide prevention session on July 5, to help support individuals who live with suicidal thoughts.

TakeTen was launched on May 16, 2018 and was founded by Stevie Morley, as a much needed support group for mental health issues.

TakeTen launched its new hub in Dewsbury town centre on February 23, 2022.

Stevie is now branching out to provide suicide support as well as mental health support.

Stevie said: “I am looking forward to the launch of the new support group tonight and I hope It will be the start of something positive.

“Take Ten has always been about suicide prevention from day one.

“We have lost a lot of people to suicide but the main thing that kickstarted it again was the death of 19 year old Millie Atkinson, who took her own life just before the pandemic.

“After Millie’s death we were planning to set this group up in 2020 - but obviously Covid-19 had a different idea.

“We then had another loss when Saul Lee took his own life last year. His family has been fundraising for us since and I thought it was about time we put the suicide postvention and prevention in place.

“Now we have our own hub, we have the opportunity to set this up.

“The support group is somewhere where people will be able to access postvention and prevention support.

“A loss to suicide is different to any other loss, its unanswered and I want to give people a place were they can come and be understood.

“I want to give people the opportunity to come together and be a soul support to each other.

“Sometimes it’s just about holding someone's hand and making them a cup of tea - which is what we want to do.”

The launch of the support group tonight will be joined by the Yorkshire Speak Their Name Memorial Quilt Project, and will give individuals who attend a opportunity to personalise a square of the quilt in memory of a loved one lost to suicide.

Originally founded in 2020 in Greater Manchester, the project has been brought to Yorkshire by local parents, Karen Sykes and Anna Scott, and will see the creation of a quilt made of individual cotton squares, each designed by local people who have been bereaved to suicide.

Karen said: “There is still alot of stigma around suicide and the people bereaved to suicide ofter feel quite isolated becuase of the complexity of the grief and the blame - this project is something positive

“Nobody has to be an experienced embroiderer or an artist, every square is individual.

“If we can do anything to raise awareness and help reduce stigma, then we will. By bringing people together we are offering a safe place for people to talk.”

The project is launching the completed quilt on World Suicide Prevention Day at Victoria Gardens in Leeds on Saturday, September 10, before the quilt goes on tour across the Yorkshire region.

The materials to design a square along with tea, coffee, food and support will be provided for free at tonight's launch.