Dewsbury jobcentre hosts event for World Mental Health Day

The Dewsbury jobcentre hosted a drop-in event for customers that need mental health support.

In honour of World Mental Health Day, Dewsbury jobcentre held drop-in mental health support sessions for customers. The event offered advice on what services are available for individuals and how to recover and cope with mental health problems.

It is estimated that one in four people in the UK are affected by mental health problems at some point in their life.

"Jobcentre Plus recognise the importance of helping and supporting both staff and customers with Mental Health issues and needs. We support World mental Health Day every year and provide support for both our customers and staff. The event was well received with lots of customers dropping in throughout the day.

"These events are important as they highlight the support available for customers suffering from Mental Health issues and they are available to anyone in the local community not just Jobcentre customers" said the external relationships and customer service leader, Melanie Patterson.

The event was co-hosted by the charity Richmond Fellowship, who have had a partnership with Jobcentre plus for five years. Richmond Fellowship offers support and advice for people recovering from mental health problems.

Steve Blinston, the service manager for Richmond Fellowship said,: "Attending this joint event to promote world mental health day has been a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness around mental health to JCP customers and staff.

"We have offered support to Jobcentre plus customers who are experiencing mental health challengers and we have seen positive and mindful approaches from Jobcentre staff in supporting their customers with their mental health well being."