Following the Covid-19 pandemic five ‘selfless’ volunteers have returned to their roles at the Dewsbury and District Hospital ED on Halifax Road, to support the service, help patients and relieve some of the increased pressure on staff.

The voluntary service supports the trust in many roles across each of the it’s three hospital sites as guides, in the volunteer cafés, as ward befrienders, on hospital radio, in administration, with Macmillan cancer services and in many other roles - aiming to increase patient and staff experience.

The roles played by the volunteers, who cover different shifts at Dewsbury ED, range from helping patients move from one area to the next, general ward housekeeping, keeping patients hydrated, alerting staff to patients who require extra attention and patient companionship and being a friendly ear for patients to sit and talk to as they wait to be seen.

Dewsbury and District Hospital's Emergency Department on Halifax Road.

Stewart Kaye, volunteer at Dewsbury Hospital ED said: “I was delighted when we were told we could return to our volunteering roles in the ED, following the lifting of national Covid-19 restrictions.”

After completing his mandatory infection control processes and role specific training, Stewart equipped with PPE wasted no time in making hot drinks and greeting patients, alongside his other tasks.

Kate Briggs, Dewsbury ED lead nurse at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic we really missed our team of volunteers in the ED.

“Having Stewart and the other volunteers back is a joyous welcome.

Stewart Kaye, volunteer at Dewsbury Hospital ED.

“Volunteers are an integral part of the team enhancing the patient experience we can provide to our patients through the busiest of times.”

To help ease the increasing pressures, the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust are currently rebuilding their volunteer’s team across the trust after many volunteers had to stay at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

For more information on how to become a volunteer at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, contact Voluntary Services on 01924 543451 or alternatively, email [email protected]