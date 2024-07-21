Dewsbury doctors’ surgery urges men over 50 to have prostate cancer blood test after fundraising coffee morning

By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Albion Mount Medical Practice hosted a coffee morning fundraising event at St Paul's Church in Hanging Heaton, on Friday, July 12, to raise awareness of Prostate Cancer which affects one in eight men - with more than 52,000 men being diagnosed with the disease every year on average.
A doctors’ surgery in Dewsbury has raised nearly £1,000 for prostate cancer after hosting a coffee morning.

Albion Mount Medical Practice hosted the event at St Paul’s Church in Hanging Heaton, on Friday, July 12, to raise awareness of the disease which affects one in eight men - with more than 52,000 men being diagnosed with prostate cancer every year on average.

The Brew and Bake event saw patients, the local community and the Mayor of Kirklees, Nosheen Dad, invited to the church hall for a morning of coffee, cakes and tombola and raffle prizes.

A presentation was also led by Dr Joe Kenogbon, as men over the age of 50 were encouraged to have a blood test.

Organiser Amy Croft, joint practice manager at Albion Mount, said:

“We raised £900. It was a really good turnout. Awareness of it is really important. Our message is that any man over the age of 50 is eligible and entitled to a blood test for the Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) level.

“Not everybody would need further investigation. It is just a blood test to start off with. I think a lot of men are worried about the test because the doctor does the finger up the bottom test but they don’t always need that.

“It’s just a blood test first of all and that’s the kind of message we were trying to get across to everybody. Have a blood test because you are entitled to it and let’s catch it early.”

The surgery also thanked everyone for attending the event, including the Mayor of Kirklees.

