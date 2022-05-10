Dewsbury charity runs free workshops for Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental Health Awareness Week is an annual event which provides an opportunity for the whole of the UK to focus on achieving good mental health.

Support to Recovery (S2R) is an independent mental health and well-being charity, working across Kirklees, which offers a range of well-being, creative and outdoor workshops.

This year, S2R is hosting a variety of free workshops to raise awareness around mental health and the impacts of loneliness.

​

The first event - a sociable community coffee morning - is in partnership with Thornhill Lees Community Centre and will take place at the centre, on Brewery Lane, on Wednesday, May 11, between 10am and 11am.

The second event focuses on women’s well-being and will take place at Ravensthorpe Community Centre, Dewsbury, on Friday, May 13. between 11am and 1pm. This event will be delivered in partnership with the centre.

The final event - aromatherapy for well-being - will also take place on Friday, May 13, between 1.30pm and 3pm at Chickenley Community Centre, Princess Road, Dewsbury.

This final event is all about relaxing, taking time out for yourself, and learning how aromatherapy can help boost your overall well-being.

All of these projects are part of the Dewsbury: Your Health in Mind project, which is supported by the Dewsbury councillors’ ward budget.

Scarlette Averley, S2R co-senior manager, said: “At Support to Recovery (S2R) we promote positive mental health through well-being, environmental and creative activities.

“We’re a Kirklees-based mental health charity supporting local people to build personal resilience, improve confidence, keep learning new skills, and develop positive social contacts.

“Everyone has mental health, and we all experience high and low periods in life, so it’s important we take steps to keep ourselves and people we care about well.

“We are running several community events this month to promote Mental Health Awareness Week, alongside our regular programme of varied activities.

“These events are to help keep our community connected and engaged, to reduce the stigma that ‘mental health’ still carries and to support individuals to develop a personal toolbox for improving and maintaining their mental health.”

S2R also run regular sessions including; Cafe Connections, which takes place every Tuesday between 2pm and 4pm at Cloggs Coffee Shop; Cloggers, which also takes place every Tuesday between 3pm and 4pm at Cloggs Coffee Shop; and Friday Wanderers, which takes place every Friday between 9.30am and 10.30am at Crow Nest Park.

The sessions are open to all Dewsbury residents aged 16 and above.

You must book onto all sessions before attending.

To book a Dewsbury: Your Health in Mind session, call 07895 510433 or email [email protected]