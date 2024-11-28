Dewsbury and Batley MP Iqbal Mohamed will vote against assisted dying bill

Dewsbury and Batley MP Iqbal Mohamed has confirmed he will vote against a bill that could lead to changes in the law on assisted dying.

The bill, which would allow people with a terminal illness to choose when to end their lives, is a private members’ bill by Spen Valley Kim Leadbeater.

He said: “At a time when hospice charities are warning about a massive funding shortfall, and the government committee into hospice care describes existing provision as ‘not fit for purpose’, I feel this government would better serve those suffering with painful terminal illness by investing in top quality palliative care, providing better psychological and emotional support for patients and families, instead of moving forward with legislation that could have unintended consequences.

"That is why I will be voting against the Assisted Dying Bill and campaigning for the very best in palliative care to be available locally and nationally, free of charge, for all.”

He added: “I want to acknowledge the profound suffering and emotional turmoil that terminally ill individuals and their families endure.

“The desire to alleviate this suffering is a compassionate and noble goal and my heart goes out to all those affected.

"However, I believe that the proposed legislation may not be the most appropriate or ethical means to achieve this end.”

At an event at the Healds Hall hotel in Liversedge, Ms Leadbeater met supporters of the bill from across Yorkshire.

She said: "I will fight for the rights of disabled people as well, but what I won’t do is to ignore the rights of dying people.

“We’ve drafted a very, very robust bill.”