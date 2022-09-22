Demolition begins to make way for new dementia day care facilities in Mirfield

Tilbury Douglas, a UK building, infrastructure, engineering and fit-out business, has started to demolish the existing Knowl Park House building on Crowlees Road in Mirfield.

The new dementia day care facility will include zones for wellbeing, home therapy and activities as well as outdoor space that will house a potting shed and a greenhouse.

Councillor Musarrat Khan, Kirklees Council’s Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We are investing in the future wellbeing of vulnerable and elderly residents living with dementia and I am pleased to see the start of the outdated facilities being demolished.

Councillor Musarrat Khan, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care, on site at Knowl Park House, Mirfield

“We will use the latest assistive technology to create a new dementia day care facility that is a vital space enabling service users to live well and more independently for longer whilst providing much needed daily respite for their carers.”

The new facility has been designed to reflect dementia design principles as a result of Kirklees Council’s collaboration with the University of Stirling’s Dementia Services Development Centre.

Information on the Kirklees Council website also states:

“The site will also feature the Kirklees Living Well Centre that will provide support and advice for families, professionals, and the wider community to enable more people to live in their own homes for longer.

“Service users will be able to maintain their independence and delay the need for more intensive and longer term residential and/or nursing care.”