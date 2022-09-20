COVID-19: Autumn booster campaign begins in Kirklees
The autumn COVID-19 booster campaign is under way in Kirklees with care home residents and health and social care staff already getting their booster vaccine.
The autumn booster is being offered to those who are most at risk from COVID-19 to make sure people get increased immunity from the virus during the winter months.
Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “As we approach winter, we know our health and social care services will be under pressure. It’s a time of year when infections can spread more easily with more serious impacts for older residents and people with health conditions.
“But there are a few simple things we can do to help keep each other safe and well as we approach the busy winter months.
"Getting your winter vaccines when it’s your turn is the best way to protect each other and our health services as we head into winter.
“Checking on elderly or vulnerable neighbours to make sure they are eating a hot meal, staying hydrated and wearing warm clothing will help to keep our families and neighbours safe and well.
“If we continue to play our part, everyone can have a safe and healthy winter.”
If you are eligible for a booster, the NHS will contact you when it is your turn. Those eligible for the COVID-19 autumn booster are:
people who live or work in a care home for older adults frontline health and social care workers people aged 50 years or over people aged 5 - 49 who are immunosuppressed people aged 5 - 49 with underlying health conditions that puts them at risk people who are pregnant people aged 16 - 49 who are carers people aged 5 - 49 who live with someone who is immunosuppressed
If you are aged 65 and over, a carer, or pregnant you can get your autumn booster by booking a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online.
Alternatively, you can find a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination site to get vaccinated without needing an appointment.
There is also still availability for people who have not yet had their COVID-19 vaccinations to do so. Appointments can be made by using the National Booking Service or by calling 119.