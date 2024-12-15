Council perseveres with transfer of Heckmondwike care home

Kirklees Council’s cabinet has agreed to progress plans to transfer its two residential care homes – including one on Heckmondwike - to the private sector despite families’ concerns.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer of Castle Grange in Newsome and Claremont House in Heckmondwike can now be completed, with five private sector operators said to have made formal offers.

Under the plan, the homes’ 45 residents and staff will continue to reside or work in the homes when the transfer goes ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A campaign group made up of family members of those living in the two homes has fought tirelessly, firstly to save the homes from closure- as was the council’s original plan - and now to try and stop a transfer to the private sector, fearing for the impact on their loved ones.

Sara Blagbrough speaking at the Kirklees Council cabinet meeting.

Sara Blagbrough, whose mum Janet resides at Castle Grange, told the meeting: “I appreciate the financial hardship the council are under but appreciate our hardship, our sleepless nights, our worry.

"If I have to return to wishing my mum wasn’t with me anymore because I am so terrified about her safety and her wellbeing…I cannot forgive you for doing that to me and my family.”

Cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Health, Coun Beverley Addy, responded: “We are looking at providers who provide a level of care that is equitable to what we are providing now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I truly believe you will have that peace with the new provider. I’m not interested in signing off on anything where a provider isn’t of quality.”

Families’ concerns were shared by councillors from across the political spectrum.

Councillor John Lawson (Cleckheaton, Lib Dems) wanted to know how the cabinet intended to “rebuild trust” with residents and their families.

Councillor Cathy Scott (Community Alliance, Dewsbury East) described the report as “really concerning”, highlighting “three key flaws”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that the plans were based just on one-year’s data; that the council had failed to explore alternative income sources; and that the cost of care had been “drastically” underestimated.

Following the meeting, Coun Addy, said: “We have continuously highlighted to residents that, should a transfer of ownership occur, residents will be able to remain in the homes where they live.

"This will allow continuity of care which is what families are most concerned about.”