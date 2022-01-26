Spain tightens Covid entry rules for UK tourists ahead of half-term

Spain is tightening its Covid entry requirements from Februay (Photo: Getty Images)

Spain is tightening its Covid entry requirements from next month as it introduces stricter rules on vaccination.

The change is due to take effect ahead of the February half-term holidays, which could impact UK tourists planning to go abroad over the school break.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are the entry requirements for Spain?

From 1 February, Spain will only allow travellers to enter who can show proof they were fully vaccinated against Covid within the last 270 days.

This means that any travellers who received their second dose more than nine months ago will require a booster jab to be allowed in.

The top-up dose must have been given more than 14 days before travel to be considered valid.

Spain’s official travel website Safe Spain states: “From February 1, 2022, in order to travel to Spain with a vaccination certificate, the certificate must have been issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin at least 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the full course of vaccination, as long as the final dose of that course of vaccination was no more than 270 days ago.”

All visitors to Spain must also fill out a Health Control Form before arrival, which can be completed online or on paper before boarding.

On arrival into Spanish ports and airports travellers must show the QR code (hardcopy or digital) that was issued once the health form has been filled out.

Proof of vaccination is currently the only acceptable form of entry into Spain. The country will not accept proof of recovery from Covid-19 or a negative test to enter.

Travellers may also be subjected to additional checks at the point of entry, including a temperature check, visual health assessment, or testing on arrival.

Passengers may also be contacted to undertake a PCR, TMA or LAMP test at any point up to 48 hours after their arrival in Spain.

What are the Covid rules in Spain?

Covid rules are still in place across Spain, with some areas facing stricter measures than others.

The Canary Islands of Tenerife, La Palma and Gran Canaria are currently on the highest Level 4 Covid alert due to rising cases.

Under Level 4 rules, pubs and restaurants are subject to a curfew and must close their doors at midnight, public transport is capped at 75% capacity, and a maximum of six people are allowed to meet, either indoors or outdoors, except for those who are part of the same household.

Vaccine passports are needed to gain entry to some indoor venues, including bars, restaurants and gyms, and nightclubs are capped at 25% capacity.

Beaches have a 50% capacity and a “prior appointment” may be needed to visit some areas to avoid overcrowding, according to the tourist boards for the Spanish islands.

Rules also mean that spas, jacuzzis and saunas must close, and outdoor pools can only operate at 33% capacity.

The Canary islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura still remain on Level 3, meaning venues are subject to closing hours of 1am and limited capacity for indoor seating.