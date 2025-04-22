Cleckheaton Health Centre partners with the West Riding and Craven Diabetic Eye Screening Programme
Diabetic Eye Screening clinics are well established at Cleckheaton Health Centre, on Greenside, for patients registered in Spen Valley but the addition of the venue to West Riding patients gives those wishing to book an appointment more flexibility.
Mark White, Engagement Officer for West Riding and Craven, said:
“The Diabetic Eye Screening Programme (DESP) is a free service to anyone with diabetes aged 12 years and over.
“Diabetes can cause inflammation and leaking in the tiny blood vessels inside the eye – this is called diabetic retinopathy. People with the condition often do not know they have it, as in its early stages it does not affect vision. However, if left untreated the blood vessels can deteriorate to the point where vision is affected and in the most serious cases eyesight can be lost altogether.
“Diabetic Eye Screening can identify diabetic retinopathy when it is only just starting to develop, enabling a treatment plan to be put in place. If you have a diagnosis of diabetes, your GP should automatically refer you to the Diabetic Eye Screening Programme (DESP) but you can also make your own arrangements.
“The screening for diabetic retinopathy is different from the tests carried out at the optician’s – although we do use similar equipment – and you should continue seeing your optician as needed alongside your diabetic eye screening”.
For queries or to arrange an appointment call 01422 414700 any time between 8am to 8pm, Monday to Friday (8am to 12pm on Saturdays) or email [email protected]
