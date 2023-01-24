Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally. Every day nine women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the UK and two women will lose their lives.

Across the UK one in three people do not attend when invited for their cervical screening, yet they save thousands of lives a year.

However, in Kirklees cervical screening uptake is higher than the national average.

Coun Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care.

The most recent data for women and people with a cervix aged between 25-49 in Kirklees shows a 70 per cent uptake, the national average for this group is 67.20 per cent . People in this age group are invited every three years.

For the 50-64 age group who are invited every five years, the most recent data for Kirklees shows a 78.3 per cent uptake, higher than the national average of 74.60 per cent.

Kirklees Council’s Public Health Team are working with partners including Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust - the UK’s leading cervical cancer charity - to continue to promote the importance of screening and its role in the prevention and early diagnosis of cancer.

The team is also working with Homes and Neighbourhoods to inform residents of all the screening programmes available and why it is so important to attend when invited.

Councillor Musarrat Khan, Cabinet Member for Health and Social Care said: “I fully support any activity that raises awareness of the importance of cervical cancer screening.

“Kirklees Council’s Public Health Team is working with health partners to encourage people invited for cervical screening to take up this screening offer.

“It is so important that people attend any cancer screening offer when invited so that early signs of cancer can be found and lives can be saved.”

Samantha Dixon, chief executive at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said: “A world without cervical cancer is in our reach, and we want to get there as soon as possible.

“By raising awareness of cervical screening and HPV vaccination, we can help stop more women developing cancer before it starts.

“We can all play our part to do this and get closer to ending cervical cancer.”

