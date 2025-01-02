Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bid has been launched to raise £300,000 to save a Batley community project that could lose its building.

The Crescent & Co operates from Station Road in Batley and has helped people with anything from loneliness and mental health issues to handing out food parcels to people in need.

Staff also refer people to other services.

Founder Paula Chamberlain said hundreds of people had come to the organisation over the years and many continued to depend on the help it provides.

People at The Crescent

She said: “The Crescent is more than just a building, it’s a lifeline for many. Last month alone over 260 people came through our doors, finding a safe space, support, and a sense of belonging.

"As part of the social prescribing network, we’re a trusted place where people feel valued and understood, with some calling us their only family.

"We’re here for everyone. From endless cups of tea and biscuits to listening ears, we provide comfort, conversation, and referrals to professional services when needed.

"We offer wellbeing treatments, distribute food hampers, and perform random acts of kindness, all given freely as gifts, not charity.”

The work done at the centre started nine years ago and over that period of time Paula put her stamp on the building to make it feel like a home.

She said the organisation was planning to put in applications for funding in January but now there was not enough time as the building had been put up for sale by its owner.

In order to buy it they would need to raise £300,000 within days.

She said: “I know it’s a massive ask but I can’t give up – we help too many people.

“We are a place where people feel like they belong and they’re safe. We’re some people’s only family.

"This is my ‘go big or go home’ last attempt because I don’t know what else I can do.”

Paula said it was always the plan to buy the building so it would be locked in for community use for the future but the current situation had made the process more urgent.

The Crescent & Co in its current form was set up to help people’s mental health, and fight isolation and loneliness in 2021.

Search Save The Crescent this Christmas! on Crowdfunder to help.