Brexit Party announce new candidate for Batley and Spenborough

Clive Minihan, Brexit Party PPC for Bat & Spen

Clive Minihan was appointed this morning as the new PPC for Batley and Spen.

The appointment comes after the UK gears up for a General Election on December 12, in one of the most uncertain elections for many decades.

He said: "Other than delivering Brexit my passions are bringing good jobs to West Yorkshire, regenerating our high streets and helping the NHS meet the challenges ahead."

The only other announced PPC for the Batley and Spen area is Labour candidate Tracy Brabin.