This month Boots, which has branches across Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield, will donate an additional 50,000 products to The Hygiene Bank charity, including items such as toothbrushes, toothpastes, shampoo, shower gel, deodorants and period products.

These items will be distributed through The Hygiene Bank’s network of schools and community projects, to support children and families experiencing hygiene poverty on a daily basis.

The campaign was developed after a new survey from Boots and The Hygiene Bank revealed that 97 per cent of teachers reported that some children in their care needed more basic hygiene items.

Lucy Reynolds, director of communications and ESG at Boots, said: “We know that back to school can be a challenging time for many families, this year more than ever.

“Together with the Hygiene Bank we hope to help by donating an extra 50,000 essential products, including soap, shower gel, toothpaste, deodorant and period products - things that many of us take for granted.

“Having access to these basic items can help young people go back to school with confidence.”

Boots first partnered with the The Hygiene Bank in 2020 and with the support of its customers over a million products have been donated to people living in hygiene poverty so far.

The Hygiene Bank charity has supported over 560 schools across the UK.

Ruth Brock, CEO of The Hygiene Bank, said: “No child should be getting ready for the first day of term without a clean uniform or the products they need to shower and brush their teeth.

“From our work with schools, we know hygiene poverty negatively impacts children’s mental and physical well-being from participation in class and sports to self-isolation from peers.

“Equally, the demand for our support in schools continues to dramatically grow for both students and their families.

“Our ongoing partnership with Boots means that together we can help tackle this growing issue and provide essential hygiene and personal care products to those who need them most.”

Donations can be made at any of the yellow Hygiene Bank donation points in Boots stores across the UK.

There are now over 500 yellow Hygiene Bank donation points in Boots stores where customers can donate any full and unopened products. Donations can also be made straight to The Hygiene Bank by buying an e-Voucher on boots.com