Batley personal trainer inspires women to become healthier by sharing her own weight-loss journey

Rehana, who is now a self-employed persoanl trainer, started her weight-loss journey after quitting her job at a law firm in 2017.

After taking up exercise initially just to keep her ‘mind occupied’, Rehana soon found a passion for health and fitness and has since lost five stone, which she puts down to exercising and being mindful of her diet.

Rehana said: “I have always liked exercise but I never really had the time.

Rehana Ameen.

"When you are working nine to five, you have children, you have your house to look after and your cooking and cleaning to do, the last thing on your mind is how can I be healthy?

“You forget about yourself and your the last priority, everything else needs to be done first.

“I can’t imagine not being a part of the gym or not exercising now.”

Since Rehana’s weightloss journey started five years ago she has trained to become a personal trainer and now runs classes at The Health Club For Her, a women's only gym in Batley.

Rehana Ameen, right, with Coun Fazila Loonat.

She also runs free challenges every couple of months, to help get more local women involved.

Rehana added: “A lot of people don’t understand that you don’t need to give up everything, it's about cleaning up your diet a little and moving a bit more - You don’t have to be torturing yourself to be healthy.

“I am here for support and guidance but the bottom line is that you still do all the work yourself, you have got to want to see results.”

Kirklees councillor Fazila Loonat Lab, Batley East), who has recently started joining Rehana’s classes, said: “Women's health and wellbeing is sadly seeing a decline in current times, with pressures of work and life taking priority over one's own health and fitness.

“Rehana's own weightless journey is an inspiration of what is achievable.

“I found that her motivation keeps you going, even on the days you just want to slip back to your old routine.”

To contact Rehana for more information, visit Instagram @RehanaPersonalTrainer Or Facebook @Rehana Ameen