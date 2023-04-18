Ms Leadbeater, who published a major report into how to improve the nation’s health and wellbeing last month, said the initiative was a ‘brilliant’ example of the facilities and activities needed to help keep people fitter and healthier in middle age.

Ms Leadbeater, who took part in a flex and stretch exercise class during her visit, said: “I’ve always been passionate about sport and physical activity, but as an arthritis sufferer myself I know it can be difficult to keep fit as we get older.

“The great thing about Batley OWLS is that there’s something for everybody, no matter what their level of mobility or general health. I came last year and couldn’t wait to return to have a go at more of the activities on offer.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with members of Batley OWLS.

“Committee member Helen Thomas, who also runs the popular whist club, made me feel very welcome, and some of the people I met told me that OWLS was a lifeline and the highlight of their week.

“Jack, who’s 92, and Brenda, who’s been going for 35 years, said the group was always welcoming and very inclusive.”

Batley OWLS offers activities including table tennis, badminton, short mat bowls, exercise classes, gym, line dancing, swimming, curling, tennis, quizzes and board games.

It is held every Friday at the Batley Sports and Tennis Centre on Windmill Lane from 10am to 3pm.

Anybody interested in taking part can contact the centre by emailing [email protected] or calling 01484 766131