Halal Catering Supplies Ltd of units 6 and 7a Beckside Trading Estate, 230 Bradford Road, Batley, WF17 6JD, pleaded guilty to 15 offences including lack of traceability, failing to follow their own food safety management systems and failing to maintain the premises in a sound condition.

Other breaches included failing to place correct identification markings on their products and failing to comply with hygiene improvement notices.

During a routine food hygiene inspection in January 2022, Kirklees Council environmental health team established that the lamb fat used in the manufacture of Halal Catering Supplies Ltd’s kebabs was not being sourced from a supplier with the required approval.

The firm had to pay £6,000 as a result of the action by Kirklees Council.

In addition, it was noted the structure of the premises was in poor condition and that food safety management systems were not being followed.

During the inspection, officers found flaking paint on ceilings and rusty equipment in the production area, unfit food not quarantined, a lack of monitoring records to show food was being maintained at safe temperatures, no useful means of knowing which companies they had supplied food to and. food packaging materials covered with dust and debris.

Futhermore there was open spilt mouse bait in food storage rooms and the company was not following its food hygiene procedures.

To protect the health of consumers, over a two-day operation, food safety officers from Kirklees ensured the company disposed of all food that had not been produced in accordance with food hygiene laws.

Damage was visible inside the building.

The premises were then put under a period of close monitoring by food safety officers to ensure there was no continuing risk to the public.

The company employed a food aafety consultant and officers worked with the business to get them back to the standard required.

However, despite this assistance, the company continued to fail to address all the contraventions including several structural matters.

They also failed to comply with three hygiene improvement notices to agreed timescales.

Rust was visible

Halal Catering Supplies Ltd. was fined £2000, ordered to pay a contribution towards the prosecution costs of £900 and a £200 surcharge.

The director Ali Shan and operations manager Osman Ali Shan were both also fined £584, and each ordered to pay a contribution towards the prosecution costs of £900 and a £58 surcharge, having pleaded guilty to the same offences.

Coun Naheed Mather, cabinet member for culture and Greener Kirklees, said: "Any business providing food to the public must prepare it with high levels of hygiene and safety.

"Ultimately, we don't want the public to get substandard food or food that makes them ill from their local takeaway or restaurant.

"It is important that businesses have a system in place to support them to do this, know who their suppliers are, that they do the same and keep records.

"Kirklees food safety officers inspect all premises and take action to hold business owners to account when this doesn't happen.

"We work with businesses where we can but where this doesn't work, taking them to court is important to get businesses to change and show other businesses and the public what happens when food isn't

prepared safely.

