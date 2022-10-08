Batley charity worker receives the Relationship Centred Care Award 2022 for her dedication to residents

Debra was presented with the Relationship Centred Care Award 2022 by Making Space, a national adult health and social care charity, in recognition of her 24/7 commitment to every person she supports.

She was presented with a certificate and trophy by Andy Grant - a motivational speaker, Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and the world’s fastest single leg amputee in the world over 10 kilometres - at an awards ceremony at the Manchester Mercure Hotel on September 13.

Debra said: “I was extremely proud to have won this award as I didn’t expect it at all.

Andy Grant, Debra Hanrahan and Making Space CEO Rachel Peacock at the award ceremony.

“I have always loved working for Making Space and embraced the opportunities it has brought me.

"The people we support are everything, and deserve the best, and that’s where I can thank my team of staff as we all work together to help the tenants experience the most from life.”

Debra was originally nominated for the award by service manager Sajeed Daji, who said: “Debra believes in every person she supports, even when they don’t believe in themselves.

“Working with such a complex mix of adults is not easy, but Debra is able to make sure that everyone’s voice is heard, everyone’s voice counts and everyone can achieve their goals.”

The awards were established to recognise individuals and teams who inspire others, go above and beyond expectations and make a real difference to other people’s lives.

This year, more than 250 people were nominated for the awards, with three individuals or teams shortlisted in each of 12 categories.

The judges – Making Space trustee Ted McGuinness and chief people officer Phil Orton - said Debra was clearly passionate about delivering personalised care.

Phil added: “Debra patiently and gently helps people to work through their problems and find the solutions they need to reach their own goals independently.

“She extends this approach to her whole team as well as residents, leading by example and inspiring everyone.”

Kirklees Supported Housing, which is based in the Batley Business Park, provides care and support to people with learning disabilities, mental health issues, substance use issues and people with dementia.