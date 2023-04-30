Blue Tulips was founded by Hayley Gowen to offer a warm and friendly space for local women to connect with each other. And the message to attendees is: “It’s okay not to be okay.”

The group, run by women for women, meets at Firth Park Pavilion in Heckmondwike from 6.30pm every Thursday. No booking, appointment, or referral is required.

Blue Tulips is for over 18s only, unless they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater on a recent visit to the Blue Tulips support group.

Following a recent visit, Ms Leadbeater said: “It was lovely to meet Hayley and her mum Sally at Blue Tulips. They offer a warm welcome and the chance to have a cuppa and a chat.

“For some people that’s enough to be able to open up about whatever problems they may be facing. Blue Tulips is a safe place for people to talk, and what is said remains confidential.”

