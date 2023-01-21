Part of an ongoing capital investment at the hospital by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, the new centre brings together a range of allied health professionals including dietitians, speech and language therapists, physiotherapists and occupational therapists to provide ongoing care and support for patients once they have been discharged from hospital.

The centre was officially opened on Thursday, January 19, by Jo’s sister and MP for Batley and Spen, Kim Leadbeater. She said: “It means a great deal to me and my family that the Trust has named this centre after my sister.

“Jo was born at Dewsbury Hospital, as I was, so it was a particular pleasure for me to be invited to come along today (Thursday).

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater officially opened the centre on Thursday, January 19.

“We all understand the pressures the NHS is under, but it’s more important than ever to keep services like this available locally to people in Batley and Spen and the wider area.

“My great passion is shifting the focus more towards prevention and keeping people well rather than just helping them when they get ill.

“This centre clearly has an important role to play in that so I look forward to seeing all the good work the staff here will be doing in the months and years to come.

“For my part, I will do everything I can to support that work.”

Talib Yaseen, Kim Leadbeater MP, Andrew Hodge, Kate Wright and Annie Jacques.

The centre expects to treat over 400 patients per week, helping them to recover following illness, surgery or injury, as well as supporting those who have respiratory and neurological conditions or need input from a dietician or speech and language therapist to support their health and wellbeing.

Talib Yaseen, chief nursing officer at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust also attended the official opening with Ms Leadbeater. He said: “I’m delighted to see the Jo Cox Therapies and Rehabilitation Centre officially open.

“This unit brings a range of therapies together under one roof, supporting best practice, whilst improving patient journey and experience.”