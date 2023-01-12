In a debate in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday), the Batley and Spen MP said: “After thirteen years in power, the Conservatives have to take responsibility for the current crisis in the National Health Service.

“We all understand the pressures created by the pandemic, but the NHS would be in a far better position to cope with the demands it now faces if there hadn’t been this lost decade and more of underfunding and staff shortages.”

After visiting a busy GP practice on Cross Church Street in Cleckheaton where staff fielded nearly 700 calls during a two-hour period from local people seeking appointments, Ms Leadbeatter said staff were doing their best to cope with the lengthy wait times and deserved to be treated with respect at all times.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with a member of staff from Cleckheaton Group Practice on Cross Church Street.

Ms Leadbeater said: “I can understand the frustration felt by people who need to see a doctor or are on an unacceptably long waiting list for hospital treatment.

“We need urgent reform and targeted investment to help the NHS cope. And we need to recruit and retain staff, which means better working conditions and fairer pay.

“At the same time we shouldn’t be taking out our frustration on frontline staff who are doing their best in very difficult circumstances.

“GP surgeries are all facing the same problems around waiting times due to the sheer number of people in the queue. That can unfortunately sometimes lead to abusive behaviour being directed towards staff at the counter or answering the phone.

“I’m clear where responsibility lies for the crisis in health and social care, but we can all help ease the pressures by making sure we go to the right place for help, which may be a pharmacy rather than a doctor’s surgery, and by showing consideration and understanding when we do need an appointment.”

During the visit, Ms Leadbeater was told that some doctor’s surgeries have installed new phone systems to cope with the high volume of calls, and have introduced online consultation tools that are available 24 hours a day, which mean people are not held in queues.