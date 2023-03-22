News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
13 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
15 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
15 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
19 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
21 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joins ‘inspirational’ women at powerlifting competition

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joined women breaking down barriers at a ladies-only amateur powerlifting competition.

By Jessica Barton
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 1 min read

The ‘She Lifts Amateur Powerlifting Competition’, presented by Jamila Fitness, was hosted by the Health Club for Her ladies fitness centre on Alexandra Road, Batley.

Participants took part in squat, bench press, and deadlift sessions with judging carried out by coaches Fatima Unia, Aaliyah Unia, and Jasmin Fitness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ms Leadbeater, whose background before becoming an MP was in health and fitness, said: “What a great event. I was very proud to support the brilliant women at the She Lifts Amateur Powerlifting Competition.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the Jamila Fitness team.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the Jamila Fitness team.
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with the Jamila Fitness team.
Most Popular

“Congratulations to the inspirational Jamila and her team – including her amazing mum for putting on such an excellent event.

“This was all about empowering women. I look forward to many more events to come.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Liversedge bikers raise more than £3,000 for Leeds-based children's charity on 2...
Kim LeadbeaterBatleyParticipants