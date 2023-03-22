Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joins ‘inspirational’ women at powerlifting competition
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater joined women breaking down barriers at a ladies-only amateur powerlifting competition.
The ‘She Lifts Amateur Powerlifting Competition’, presented by Jamila Fitness, was hosted by the Health Club for Her ladies fitness centre on Alexandra Road, Batley.
Participants took part in squat, bench press, and deadlift sessions with judging carried out by coaches Fatima Unia, Aaliyah Unia, and Jasmin Fitness.
Ms Leadbeater, whose background before becoming an MP was in health and fitness, said: “What a great event. I was very proud to support the brilliant women at the She Lifts Amateur Powerlifting Competition.
“Congratulations to the inspirational Jamila and her team – including her amazing mum for putting on such an excellent event.
“This was all about empowering women. I look forward to many more events to come.”