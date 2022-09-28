News you can trust since 1858
Batley and Spen MP calls on Liz Truss to back UK child cancer vaccine trials

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater has written to the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, calling on her to back a UK-led vaccine trial for childhood cancers.

By Jessica Barton
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:00 pm

Ms Leadbeater joined Conservative MPs in a cross-party drive to put Britain at the forefront of research into neuroblastoma.

In her letter to Liz Truss, Ms Leadbeater said: “There are some very practical steps ministers could take to put the UK at the forefront of research, with the potential to save thousands of young lives.

“UK parents should no longer have to shoulder the enormous burden of organising fundraising campaigns and embarking on multiple trips to New York to access a clinical trial of the vaccine.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“This initiative has cross-party backing at Westminster and it was an honour to welcome Beau, her mum Shirley and sister Redd to Parliament earlier this year to make the case for Britain taking a lead in this vital research.”

The family of six-year old Beau from Roberttown has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to allow her to travel to New York for a potentially life-saving vaccine trial.

Shirley Hepworth, Beau’s mum, said: “Beau is doing well and this week she starts a new course in London that after her relapse should help her on the way to New York for the neuroblastoma vaccine trial.

“So many people have supported our fundraising efforts for her and I can’t thank them enough.

Beau in London.

"But if Kim’s campaign is successful the parents of other children like Beau could be spared the stress and hard work needed to fund treatment abroad.”

Prime Minister Liz Truss.
