Walk-in appointments are available at vaccination centres across the area from Friday to Sunday, to make it as easy as possible for people to get the top-up jab ahead of winter - so if you’re out shopping for bargains this weekend, why not drop into your nearest centre and bag a booster?

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination rollout in Kirklees, said: “The ‘Bag a Booster’ weekend is about making it as easy as possible for people to get their booster to top up their protection this winter.

“It’s easy to forget the devastating consequences of Covid now that we’re back to a normal way of life, but the virus is still with us, and we need to do all we can to prevent another surge this winter and keep people protected.

The NHS in Kirklees is going all out this weekend to help people bag a COVID-19 booster alongside their Black Friday bargains. Here, Dr James Thomas, Medical Director for the West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board and practising GP, getting his booster at a pop-up clinic run by GPs from the Modality Primary Care Network.

“If you are eligible, please visit one of our clinics this weekend to bag your booster and help protect you and others this winter. Vaccination centres are also offering first and second vaccines, so it’s never too late to get whichever dose you need.”

The booster is being offered to those at greatest risk from Covid to increase their protection during the winter months when viruses spread most easily. This includes everyone aged 50 and over and those with conditions that put them at greater risk from Covid, such as people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, director of public health at Kirklees Council, said: “It’s a busy time of year and infections can spread more easily with more serious impacts for people with health conditions and older residents.

“That’s why getting your winter vaccines is the best way to protect yourself and those you care about this winter.”

Details of all walk-in clinics in Kirklees are available on the national site finder at www.nhs.uk/grab-a-jab. Opening times vary so please check before you visit.

You can also book your Covid-19 jab via the NHS website.

