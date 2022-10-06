Asda launches £1 soup and roll deal for over 60s to help with cost of living

Asda has announced a range of new ‘winter warmer’ initiatives to support customers and community groups who are struggling.

The supermarket is offering people aged 60 and over the chance to enjoy soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffees for just £1 in any of its cafes all day and every day throughout November and December.

The new initiative will run alongside the current ‘Kids eat for £1’ offer which continues to be hugely popular, with more than 557,000 meals served the launch in late June.

Asda has stepped up its support for older customers as they continued to be disproportionately affected by spiralling living costs.

The supermarket’s latest Income Tracker shows those aged 65 to 74 experienced a £163 drop in disposable income in August, compared to last year, as rising inflation continues to outstrip pension and savings growth.

This research aligns with findings from Age UK who estimate that 2.8m older households will still be living in fuel poverty this winter despite the Government freezing the energy price cap¹.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s Co-owner, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

"We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over 60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most.

In addition to their targeted support for pensioners, individual grants worth up to £2,000 are available and priority will be given to groups and charities that need financial help to cover increased energy costs or who want to use their facilities to create ‘warm banks’ – spaces where people can keep warm this winter if they can’t afford to always heat their homes.