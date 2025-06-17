Appeal launched to help Afghanistan veteran from Batley who was seriously injured in crash

An appeal has been launched to help a soldier from Batley who was injured in a crash in Vietnam.

Terence Neville, 35, was involved in a catastrophic road accident while traveling to the airport in Vietnam Australia when a truck struck his vehicle.

He suffered severe brain trauma, facial fractures, and multiple life-threatening complications including pneumonia, sepsis and MRSA.

He spent several weeks in a coma and is now in hospital where he now lives in Perth, Australia, after he was medically evacuated from Ho Chi Minh City.

Terence, who has a five-year-old son, has severe memory and speech difficulties and is dependent on others for care.

His accident has left him without income or disability support and his family has spent thousands to stay by his side and support his recovery.

His sister Emma said: "Terence has no income protection or disability benefits due to policy rules requiring proof of long-term incapacity—something that cannot yet be determined.

"He still has a home, bills, and financial responsibilities that won’t wait.

"Without help, he risks losing everything he worked so hard to build. If that happens, and he is one day deemed well enough to return to independent living, he will be starting from scratch, in debt, and without a place to call home.

"As a family, we’ve already spent thousands on emergency travel and ongoing support. My parents can only stay in Australia three months at a time due to insurance limits, requiring repeated costly flights.

"I travel every few months as well to help care for Terence and. We’ve exhausted most of our savings to make sure he’s never alone.”

The family are looking for help to cover Terence’s basic living expenses and household bills, support with travel and accommodation costs, to offset medical expenses, and make has a safe and stable environment to return to

As a result of the crash Terence suffers from significant confusion and memory loss, severe speech and communication difficulties and is completely dependent on others for daily care.

Emma added: “If donations exceed what is needed to support Terence’s recovery, any remaining funds will be donated to a nominated brain injury charity—so your generosity continues to help others in need.”

Search “GoFundMe Help Terence rebuild his life after a devastating accident” or click here to donate.