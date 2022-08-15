Andy’s Man Club organises walk from Heckmondwike to Cleckheaton after an ‘increase in numbers’

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group is due to meet on Monday, August 29, at Morrisons in Heckmondwike at 10am, before setting off around 10.30am.

They are then expected to walk along the Spen Valley Greenway to Cleckheaton before travelling back to Heckmondwike.

This walk and talk is a chance to get outside for some light exercise whilst being in a safe environment to talk about mental health.

Damian Gunn, facilitator at Andys Man Club Cleckheaton, said: “With increasing bills, cost of living etc, we are seeing an increase in numbers which is likely to continue into the winter months.

“Greater awareness of male mental health is helping, but given stretched resources in the NHS, it's better to address these issues before things get so bad that men actually consider taking their own lives.”

The walk and talk is a free event and everyone is welcome to join.

Andy's Man Club, which was formed in 2016, provides a place for men to come together in a safe environment to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing.

The walk and talk will take place on August 29.