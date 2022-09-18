The opening of the hub at the centre on Leeds Road, brings affordable food to the community, providing low cost, nutritious food, as well as access to wraparound services offering advice and support on finances, employment and health.

Mark Game, chief executive of TBBT, said: “Every time we set up a new hub its amazing to see the enthusiasm - it's brilliant to see because every time we do it, it’s people from the community wanting to help their community.

“This is what really makes communities work. It's amazing how people come along and give their time because they want to help everybody else, their friends, their neighbours and their community.

Mark Game, Kimberly Thirkill and Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“It's amazing and a massive thanks to all of them.”

TBBT, which relies on volunteers, currently has hubs in the North West, North East, Yorkshire, and is planning on opening a third hub in north Kirklees in Dewsbury Moor later this year.

Volunteer Karen Pullan said: “It is so important, you just need to listen to the news and listen to how many people are struggling.

“People are going to be able to access fresh food, like today bucket loads of tomatoes, so they can make soups, salads, all of that is available to them to start to cook.”

Howden Clough Community Center, Birstall.

Members can sign up to TBBT, where they can gain access to three shopping bags worth of food.

The bags of food include; chilled food, cupboard food and fruit and veg, which often adds up to around £35.

Members who are signed up, however, can buy the three bags for a total cost of £7.50.

The food, which would otherwise go to landfill, is donated from high street supermarkets, farmers and businesses such as Amazon and Kellogg’s.

From the left, volunteers Karen Pullan and Cherry Burnett.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater said: “It’s great that we have been able to welcome TBBT to Howden Clough here in Birstall, but let’s be clear, it’s very sad that we need this sort of provision in our communities across Batley and Spen.

“TBBT will add an extra level of support to people, which we are really grateful for.”

Howden Clough Community centre prides itself on providing a sustainable, secure, culturally diverse and accessible space that is valued and supported by the people of the area and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

Kimberly Thirkill, Howden Clough Community Centre Manager, said: “I think it is going to help the people of Birstall. It has come at a really crucial time.

Members recive three bags of food for £7.50.

“The next few months people are going to struggle, in lots of different ways, and this project will help make sure people are staying healthy, fed well and making sure they have some money left at the end of the week.

“We also have a FoodShare here on a Thursday night and I think the two will work alongside each other wonderfully - we are really excited.”

To join, text 07860 063304 with your full name, postcode and the name of the hub you will be collecting from.